Alan Partridge to hit stage for Nottingham and Sheffield shows - and here's how to get hold of tickets

Steve Coogan will star as Alan Partridge in the new live show Stratagem, coming to Sheffield and Nottingham for arena dates next year. (Photo credit: Trevor Leighton)

The legendary comedy character – currently strutting his stuff on the hit BBC1 show This Time With Alan Partridge – can be seen at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, April 30, 2022, and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 6, 2022 – with tickets going on general sale for both venues on Saturday, May 29, from 9am.

Love him or loathe him, we all love Alan Partridge.

Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions.

And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.

Welcome to Stratagem With Alan Partridge, a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.

Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more.

It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.Devised, written, choreographed, performed, and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem sees Alan not just treading the boards but pounding them, atop stages graced by such luminaries as Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall and Welsh rockers the Stereophonics.

For more on how to get hold of tickets for these shows, on general sale from 9am on Saturday, May 29, you can go to www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had such a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.