There has been no let up in Parliament in recent weeks with crime and policing at the top of the agenda, despite the Christmas period rapidly approaching.

​Since taking on the role of Shadow Policing Minister in September it has been a privilege to lead Labour’s work in this area and set out our plans to make the streets safe.

The main business in the Commons in this regard has been the Government’s Criminal Justice Bill. Labour has long called for a Bill of this nature following successive failures by the Government to get a grip of tackling crime.

Although, there are measures in the Criminal Justice Bill that Labour supports, such as tougher sentences and offences to deal with serious crime, this Bill goes nowhere near far enough to deal with the problems we face as a nation.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

For instance, a complete absence in the Bill of measures to restore neighbourhood policing in local communities and nothing to turnaround the collapse in charge rates.

With 90 per cent of crimes going unsolved, we are seeing more criminals being let off and more victims being let down. This scandalous situation must be brought under control.

The Government also lack plans to tackle shoplifting, despite a 25 per cent surge in shoplifting over the past twelve months. Local people often tell me that they sometimes do not feel safe just to go to the shops. We must resolve this issue.

I will be working closely on the Bill as the Shadow Police Minister. Labour aims to amend the Bill and put forth our plans to make Britain’s streets are safe.

A significant piece of Labour’s plan is our Community Policing Guarantee which will put police back into town centres and neighbourhoods, making communities safer again.

Labour promises to put 13,000 more police and PCSOs on our streets to ensure that policing gets back to what it’s supposed to do – serving communities.

We will have a zero tolerance for antisocial behaviour and will implement new powers to ban repeat offenders from town centres and stamp out public drinking and drug use.

With Britain’s shops and shop workers in mind, Labour strives to crackdown on shoplifting and protecting our shopworkers.

We want to make it easier to take action against repeat shoplifting and call for a new specific offence of assault against retail workers.

The Government could have used the Criminal Justice Bill to deliver the change our country desperately needs to tackle crime.

As the Bill enters line-by-line scrutiny in the coming weeks, I will be seeking to amend it to ensure it delivers the change the country needs.

As Parliament rises next week for the Christmas break, I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The past 12 months have been a really difficult period for people locally as the cost-of-living crisis has continued to hit households hard in the pocket.

Energy, fuel and food prices all remain stubbornly high. I know from my correspondence with local residents and the many conversations I have on the doorstep, that households across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are desperate for some respite from this situation.

As we look towards 2024, I can assure you I will continue to do all I can to make sure the voices of local people are heard loud and clear in Westminster.