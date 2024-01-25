Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with a mysterious neighbour as he then discovers his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.

The impressive cast includes Jamie Bell, Andrew Scott, Claire Foy and Paul Mescal.

Also new this week at the High Street venue is Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P Henson and Danielle Brooks in a musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel The Color Purple (12A), about the life-long struggles of an African-American woman living in the south during the early 1900s.

Paul Mescal, Claire Foy and Andrew Scott star in All of Us Strangers. Photo: Getty Images

Still showing is the story of Elvis and Priscilla’s Presley’s love and life in Priscilla (15), Anthony Hopkins in One Life (12A), Anyone But You (15) and Mean Girls (15).

For youngsters, there is Wish (U), Wonka (PG) and this weekend’s Kids Club movie Cats In The Museum (PG), while this week’s Silver Screen offering is Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon (15).

And this weekend’s 90s rewind movie is Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett in the multi-Oscar winning Titanic (12A).

Film times for the week (Friday, January 26 to Thursday, February 1 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

All Of Us Strangers (15): Fri 15:30, 17:35, 20:10; Sat & Sun 14:40, 17:00, 20:20; Mon-Wed 15:15, 17:50, 20:15; Thu 14:40, 17:50, 20:15.

Anyone But You (15): Fri 20:20; Sat & Sun 19:30; Mon-Wed 20:15; Thu 20:30.

Mean Girls (15): Fri & Mon-Thu 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Sat & Sun 12:45, 15:15, 17:45, 20:20.

One Life (12A): Fri & Mon-Wed 14:35; Thu 18:10.

Priscilla (15): Fri 17:50; Mon-Wed 17:40.

Titanic (12A) (90s Re-wind): Sat & Sun 16:30.

The Color Purple (12A): Fri & Tue-Thu 14:45, 17:00, 20:00; Sat & Sun 13:35, 17:00, 20:00; Mon 14:45, 17:00 (subtitled), 20:00.

Wish (U): Sat & Sun 11:45.

Wonka (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00, 12:00, 14:15.

Kids Club: Cats In The Museum (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.