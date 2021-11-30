Blue are not to be missed when their Heart And Soul tour comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in 2022.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, September 28, 2022.

One of the UK’s most exciting and successful boy bands are back with a 2022 tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary.Blue have announced their Heart & Soul Tour, to feature 14 arena shows around the UK. The band will be joined on tour by very special guests, Atomic Kitten. Tickets are on general sale from 9am on Friday, December 3.

The announcement comes 20 years to the week that Blue released their smash hit debut album, All Rise.

The album which was released 20 years ago this week, went on to sell over 1.4 million copies in the UK alone and was certified 4x Platinum.

The tour sees all four original members – Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe – reunite for a fun-filled epic show.

The concert will feature all the band’s hits from their five albums as well as some incredible surprises. The tour also marks the first time that the Atomic Kitten line up of Jenny Frost, Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton will perform together in over a decade.

Speaking of the tour, Blue added: “We can’t believe it’s been 20 years since All Rise, our debut album, was released.

"It’s been quite the ride since then and now we have so much to look forward to as we go into our third decade!

"We have been planning this tour for a while and we promise you, we’ll be putting on the best show and making it a celebratory night you won’t forget! We have some surprises up our sleeve for the 20th anniversary so stay tuned, 2022 is going to be a big one!”

Blue are one of the most successful British bands and have sold more than 16 million albums worldwide including 3.6 million albums and 1.4 million singles in the UK.

For more on how to get hold of tickets, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.