All-star tribute band The Gilmour Project to visit area on first UK tour

Performing the immortal music of Pink Floyd and David Gilmour with an all-star tribute band, The Gilmour Project are visiting the area twice soon on their debut UK tour.

Comprising Jeff Pevar (lead guitar with CSN, David Crosby/CPR, Phil Lesh), Kasim Sulton (bass and vocals with Todd Rundgren, Utopia, Meatloaf), Prairie Prince (co-founder of The Tubes, original drummer with Journey, drums with Todd Rundgren), Mark Karan (guitar and vocals with Bob Weir, RatDog, The Other Ones), Scott Guberman (keyboard and vocals with Phil Lesh & Friends), The Gilmour Project brings together some of music’s most highly esteemed players to explore the Gilmour years of the Pink Floyd catalogue in all their complexity, alongside notable highlights from Gilmour’s own solo canon.