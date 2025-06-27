All you need to know as Splendour returns to Nottingham with extravaganza of music and fun

Splendour brings top musical acts and entertainment aplenty to Wollaton Park (photo: Marcus Holdsworth)

With preparations in full swing for Nottingham’s epic Splendour festival on July 19 and 20, here’s what’s in store for the Wollaton Park weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bloc Party, Kaiser Chiefs, Travis and Nottingham's own Jake Bugg headline along with Clean Bandit, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Natasha Bedingfield, Echo & The Bunnymen, Seasick Steve, The Levellers and The Fratellis. Performances span six stages across Wollaton Park, including the daytime disco Day Fever for the very first time, with day tickets costing £69 and kids under 11 getting in free.

For the chance to discover some of the hot acts coming through now, The Bodega New Music Stage is a must visit this year. Whether it’s Nectar Woode, the rising UK soul star loved by Elton John on Saturday, or Cork five-piece Cardinals fresh from opening for Fontaines DC at Finsbury Park on Sunday, the stage is bursting with next-generation talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Splendour is remaining true to tradition in nurturing the city’s buoyant grassroots music scene with many of the artists handpicked by the Bodega team - recently crowned Music Week’s Grassroots Venue of the Year. So whether it’s the mesmerising shoegaze of Swallowtail or the dark goth punk of Bloodworm on Saturday or one of Nottingham’s fastest rising bands Bored Marsh and the distinctive sound of Commons reminiscent of headliners Bloc Party on Sunday, there’s a feast of raw talent on show.

Vicky McClure is bringing her daytime clubbing event Day Fever to the festival and appearing on stage for a performance with Our Dementia Choir

There’s plenty of homegrown heavyweights appearing on the biggest stages including Clifton’s Jake Bugg, returning for his third Splendour appearance, and fast rising star LYVIA, The Publics and Set in Motion.

Nottingham royalty Vicky McClure is going to be busy at Splendour bringing her daytime clubbing phenomenon Day Fever to the festival for the first time, and appearing on stage for a performance with Our Dementia Choir for the third time. The choir's performance at Splendour is part of their ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the positive impact of music on people living with dementia. Vicky started the choir after her grandmother died from dementia in 2015.

Vicky said: “I’m so excited Splendour is back this year for two very exciting reasons – Our Dementia Choir’s third performance and Day Fever’s debut! It’s going to be a weekend of pure fun, music, dance, great people, great vibes and all happening in my favourite spot on earth, Wollaton Park! Let’s dance Nottingham!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could be one of the most ‘dancetastic’ Splendours ever with Day Fever spinning the epic tunes through the afternoon with a few special guests in store, before Trevor Nelson’s Soul Nation on Saturday, and iconic dance label Hedkandi DJs, Live PA, Sax & Percussion take on the Sunday evening. There’s also the always popular Silent Disco.

Trent Rockets are coming back to Splendour as they gear up for another thrilling summer of world-class cricket when The Hundred returns to Trent Bridge in August. It’s a chance to meet the players, take on cricket challenges, pick up new skills and a chance to get their hands on exclusive merchandise.

Splendour is always a firm favourite with families. Little Splendours, the dedicated kids' area, is bursting with fun for children aged up to 11. Designed to captivate curious minds and creative spirits, this year features sensory and messy play zones for the tiniest festivalgoers and magical interactive theatre shows and the chance to get hands-on with music-making, sculpture-building, and quirky installations. Youngsters can also enjoy circus skills, face painting, crafts, and even a go at graffiti art, not forgetting all the fun of the fair with rides for all ages.

Big Tops and Tall Tales will bring a delicious mix of frozen cocktails served by stiltwalkers at its Vintage Circus themed Bar. It’s a heady mix of circus silliness, face painting , festival hair stalls , frozen cocktails and comfy chill out space too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Comedy stage is once again the place to kick back and enjoy all the laughs from 2pm each day, with Saturday featuring comedy musician Frizz Frizzle, whose work has been on Radio 4 and Sunday welcoming the delightfully saucy Karen Bayley, the first ever female winner of the Comedy Store King Gong award.

For all the all-important food and drink, there will be Brooklyn Pilsner, Stonewall IPA, Thatchers Juicy Apple poured in the Main Arena, with an Ale Tent serving a tasty selection of indie favourites from Black Iris, Castle Rock, Lenton Lane, Blue Monkey, Shipstones and Hollow Stone. Canned cocktails, wines, sparkling drinks, and a dedicated Guinness bar will be served along with canned Bodega Lager at their stage.

Food wise, there’s everything under the sun from traditional fish and chips, woodfired pizza and free-range burgers from festival faves Holy Cow to authentic Malaysian street food from Syiok-Lah and Indian classics from Nottingham’s MemSaab and Leicester’s Mirch Masala.

George Akins of organisers DHP Family said: “Everyone at DHP has been working hard to bring Splendour back after a year out and we couldn’t be happier to see in its return, providing an affordable, top-quality weekend of entertainment for families and people of all ages.

Day tickets cost £69 before fees. Visit www.splendourfestival.com to book.