Amazing true story of a D-Day veteran's 'great escape' comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema

In the summer of 2014, Bernard Jordan made global headlines when he staged a ‘great escape’ from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings 70th anniversary.

Bernie’s adventure, spanned a mere 48 hours, but also marked the culmination of his 60-year marriage to Rene (Glenda Jackson).

This film celebrates their enduring love but always with an eye to the lessons we might learn from the greatest generation.

Sir Michael Caine stars in The Great Escaper which is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

Also new this week is The Exorcist: Believer (15), a sequel to the 1973 original about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, forcing her mother to seek the help of two priests to save her.

And for dinosaur fans, the Arc is showing the original Jurassic Park (PG) tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday to mark the film’s 30th anniversary.

Films for the week (Friday, October 6 to Thursday, October 12 – film times are subject to change, tickets for all films are available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

A Haunting in Venice (12A): Sat & Sun 18:00.

Jurassic Park (30th anniversary) (PG): Sat & Sun 18:00.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U): Sat & Sun 10:50, 13:00, 15:15.

Rally Road Racers (U): Sat & Sun 10:50, 13:40.

Sound of Freedom (15): Thu 15:00.

Saw X (18): Fri 17:25, 20:00; Sat & Sun 20:15; Mon-Wed 20:10; Thu 20:00.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Sat & Sun 13:00.

The Canterville Ghost (PG): Sat & Sun 11:15.

The Creator (12A): Fri 14:55, 17:20, 20:00; Sat & Sun 15:10, 17:25, 21:15; Mon 17:20 (subtitled), 19:55; Tue & Wed 17:20, 19:55; Thu 14:50, 17:20, 19:50.

The Exorcist: Believer (15): Fri 15:10, 17:40, 20:10, Sat & Sun 15:45, 18:15, 20:40; Mon-Wed 17:30, 20:10; Thu14:55, 17:35; 20:10.

The Great Escaper (12A): Fri 15:00, 17:45, 20:10; Sat & Sun 15:45; 18:00, 20:25; Mon-Wed 17:30, 19:45; Thu 15:05, 17:50, 20:15.

Kid’s Club: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.