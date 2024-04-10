Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black tops the bill at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A celebration of the most iconic - and much missed - homegrown star of the 21st century, Back To Black, paints a vivid, vibrant picture of the Camden streets she called home and capturing the struggles of global fame, Back To Black honours Amy's artistry, wit, and honesty, as well as trying to understand her demons.

An unflinching look at the modern celebrity machine and a powerful tribute to a once-in-a-generation talent, Marisa Abela stars as the talented by troubled singer.

Also opening fully this week at the High Street venue is Kirsten Dunst in the sci-fi drama Civil War (15).

In a dystopian future USA, a rapidly escalating second American civil war has engulfed the entire nation and a team of military-embedded journalists faces a race against time to reach Washington DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Also still showing is the new Ghostbusters movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A), while for horror fans there is The First Omen (15) and monster action in Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (12A).

For younger film fans, there is Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG) and this week’s Kid Club film is Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U), while for older film lovers, this week’s Silver Screen offering is The Boys In The Boat (12A).

Film times for the week (Friday, April 12 to Thursday, April 19 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Back To Black (15): Fri-Thu 15:00, 17:40, 20:20.

Civil War (15): Fri-Sun 15:45, 18:15, 20:45; Mon 15:30, 18:00 (subtitled), 20:30; Tue-Thu 15:30, 18:00, 20:30.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): Fri-Sun 12:00, 13:45, 20:05; Mon-Thu 20:05.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (12A): Fri-Sun 11:10, 13:10, 17:30; Mon-Thu 17:30.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): Fri-Sun 11:10, 13:15, 15:20, 16:25, 18:30; Mon-Wed 15:20, 16:20, 18:30; Thu 15:20, 18:00.

The First Omen (15): Fri-Wed 20:40; Thu 20:15.

Kids Club: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U): Fri-Sun 11:00.