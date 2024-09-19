Animated family fun in 200 Wolf at Hucknall's Arc Cinema
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
When Freddy Lupin's wayward wish transforms him into a werewolf and deposits a mischievous moon sprite on earth, Freddy must restore the cosmic order before the earth and moon collide.
Also new this week – and at completely the other end of the scale, is Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid in The Substance (18).
Moore plays fading celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle who, after getting fired from her TV aerobics show on her 50th birthday, decides to use a black-market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself (Qualley).
Still showing at the High Street venue are Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A), Sir Ian McKellan in The Critic (15) and James McAvoy in Speak No Evil (15).
And don’t forget, the Fiver Films promotion is still running all this month with movies for just £5 all day every Friday and before 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Film times for the week (Friday, September 20 to Thursday, September 26 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):
200 Wolf (U): Sat 10.45, 13.05; Sun 10.30 (sensory screening), 13:00.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri 15:20, 17:40, 20:00; Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:20, 15:40, 18:00, 20:20; Mon-Thu 15:15, 17:40, 20:00.
Boonie Bears: Time Twist (PG): Sat & Sun 13:20.
Despicable Me 4 (U): Sat 11:00, 15:30; Sun 10:45, 15:25.
Inside Out 2 (U): Sat 13:10.
It Ends With Us (15): Fri & Mon 15:00, 17:25; Sun 18:30; Tue 15:00; Wed 15:00, 17:45; Thu 17:30
Speak No Evil (15): Fri & Tue-Thu 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Sat 15:40, 18:05, 20:30; Sun 15:40, 18:05, 20:35; Mon 15:30, 18:00 (sensory screening), 20:30.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A): Fri 20:15; Sat 15:20; Sun 13:00; Tue 17:20.
The Critic (15): Fri & Tue 15:00, 17:45; Sat 17:45, 20:20; Sun 17:45; Mon 15:00, 17:45, 20:15; Wed 15:15, 17:45, 20:30; Thu 15:10, 17:50, 20:15.
The Substance (18): Fri-Wed 20:10; Thu 20:15.
The Eighties Strikes Back: The Breakfast Club (15): Sat 18:25; Sun 16:25; Tue 20:30.
Kids Club: The Garfield Movie (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.
Silver Screen: Fly Me To The Moon (12A): Thu 15:00.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.