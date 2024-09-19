Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family fun tops the bill for new films at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week with 200 Wolf (U).

When Freddy Lupin's wayward wish transforms him into a werewolf and deposits a mischievous moon sprite on earth, Freddy must restore the cosmic order before the earth and moon collide.

Also new this week – and at completely the other end of the scale, is Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid in The Substance (18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore plays fading celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle who, after getting fired from her TV aerobics show on her 50th birthday, decides to use a black-market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself (Qualley).

Dennis Quaid and Demi Moore star in sci-fi horror The Substance at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

Still showing at the High Street venue are Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A), Sir Ian McKellan in The Critic (15) and James McAvoy in Speak No Evil (15).

And don’t forget, the Fiver Films promotion is still running all this month with movies for just £5 all day every Friday and before 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Film times for the week (Friday, September 20 to Thursday, September 26 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

200 Wolf (U): Sat 10.45, 13.05; Sun 10.30 (sensory screening), 13:00.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri 15:20, 17:40, 20:00; Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:20, 15:40, 18:00, 20:20; Mon-Thu 15:15, 17:40, 20:00.

Boonie Bears: Time Twist (PG): Sat & Sun 13:20.

Despicable Me 4 (U): Sat 11:00, 15:30; Sun 10:45, 15:25.

Inside Out 2 (U): Sat 13:10.

It Ends With Us (15): Fri & Mon 15:00, 17:25; Sun 18:30; Tue 15:00; Wed 15:00, 17:45; Thu 17:30

Speak No Evil (15): Fri & Tue-Thu 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Sat 15:40, 18:05, 20:30; Sun 15:40, 18:05, 20:35; Mon 15:30, 18:00 (sensory screening), 20:30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A): Fri 20:15; Sat 15:20; Sun 13:00; Tue 17:20.

The Critic (15): Fri & Tue 15:00, 17:45; Sat 17:45, 20:20; Sun 17:45; Mon 15:00, 17:45, 20:15; Wed 15:15, 17:45, 20:30; Thu 15:10, 17:50, 20:15.

The Substance (18): Fri-Wed 20:10; Thu 20:15.

The Eighties Strikes Back: The Breakfast Club (15): Sat 18:25; Sun 16:25; Tue 20:30.

Kids Club: The Garfield Movie (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Fly Me To The Moon (12A): Thu 15:00.