First up it’s time for Peppa’s Cinema Party (U) and everyone is invited.

This year, Peppa Pig celebrates her 20th anniversary and to mark the huge occasion she is throwing the most epic party ever.Featuring the voices of Katy Perry as Ms Leopard and Orlando Bloom as Mr Raccoon in an episode of the three-part Wedding Party story, the whole family can enjoy 10 never-before-seen Peppa Pig episodes, five brand new songs and 11 interactive entertainment shorts.

Also new this week is The Jungle Bunch: World Tour (U).

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as the legendary musician in Bob Marley: One Love: Photo: Getty Images

As the jungle creatures brace for the impending rainy season, a mysterious pink foam blankets their home, triggering The Jungle Bunch to unite in a thrilling race against the clock in a mission to discover an antidote.

Finally, there is Bob Marley: One Love (12) celebrating the legend’s life and music, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Film times for the week (Friday, February 9 to Thursday, February 15, all times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

All Of Us Strangers (15): Fri 17:35; Sat & Sun 17:15; Mon & Tue 17:10, 19:40; Wed 17:45, Thu 17:30.

Anyone But You (15): Fri-Tue 20:20.

Argylle (12A): Fri 17:00, 20:00, Sat 17:30, 20:10; Sun 17:20, 20:10; Mon 17:20 (subtitled), 19:45; Tue 17:20, 19:45; Wed 17:30, 20:20, Thu 17:30, 20:00.

Bob Marley: One Love (12A): Wed & Thu 20:30.

Dune (12A): Fri 19:55, Sat & Sun 19:40.

Les Miserables (12A): Wed & Thu 17:00.

Madame Web (12A): Wed & Thu 20:10.

Mean Girls (15): Fri 15:10, 17:45, 20:15; Sat 14:55, 17:35, 20:30; Sun 14:45, 17:35, 20:20; Mon & Tue 14:45, 17:00, 20:20; Wed 14:45; Thu 14:45, 20:20.

Migration (PG): Fri 16:00, 18:10; Sat & Wed 13:50, 16:00, 18:10; Sun-Tue & Thu 11:30, 13:50, 16:00, 18:10.

Peppa’s Cinema Party (U): Sat 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, 12:10, 13:30; Sun 10;30, 11:00, 12:10; Mon-Thu 10:30, 12:30.

The Jungle Bunch: World Tour (U): Fri 15:30; Sat & Sun 12:40, 13:30, 15:30; Mon & Tue 10:45, 12:50, 15:00; Wed 11:30, 13:35, 15:40; Thu 11:00, 13:00.

The Notebook (12A): Thu 20:10.

Wonka (PG): Sat & Sun 14:40; Mon-Thu 13:45.

Kid’s Club: Turning Red (PG): Sat-Thu 11:00.