Appeal goes out for young Muslim women and girls to help with innovative arts project

See Me is an inspirational living history project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, recruiting Muslim young women in Nottingham and training them in a range of creative skills, including oral history skills, photography, filming and videography.

These workshops are free and take place across February half-term, (February 13 to 16). Once trained, they will meet and interview inspirational women of Muslim heritage. Using their new skills, they will interview and photograph these women, which in turn will be produced as podcasts, hosted by the young participants.

The See Me podcasts will be launched to coincide with the opening of Fifth Word’s new touring theatre production Liberation Squares.

Alongside the See Me podcasts, an exciting touring pop-up exhibition will be launched, first at five Nottingham libraries and then touring with the production of Liberation Squares, from April to June.

The inspiring stories from the interviews will also be made into a graphic novel anthology, to be printed and made available to borrow from any Nottingham library, and accessible online via Fifth Word’s website.

Laura Ford, artistic director of Fifth Word, said: “See Me will give young Muslim women and girls the opportunity to platform stories of inspiring women whose experiences and identities are often misrepresented in mainstream culture. The project will give Muslim girls the opportunity to develop creative skills and will open up pathways to arts and heritage in the future.”

To find out more, and how to get involved, contact Zahra Butt, engagement producer, via [email protected] or visit www.fifthword.co.uk

See Me is in partnership with Nottingham City Libraries and supported by Nottingham Playhouse and New Art Exchange.

Liberation Squares is a new play by Sonali Bhattacharyya, which explores the story of three Muslim schoolgirls as they are drawn into activism, influenced by everything from super-heroes to real life activists who’ve stood up to injustice.