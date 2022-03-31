Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, posted on the cinema’s Facebook page: “This will be our fourth movie quiz at The Station Hotel following the Bond quiz in September, Marvel quiz in December and Batman quiz earlier this month.

"We have a special one lined up for May but we’re keeping it under our hat for now.

"The third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts spin-off series of films looks the most exciting yet, returning to Hogwarts with a young Dumbledore played by Jude Law.

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall is taking over the Station Hotel next week for a Fantastic Beasts movie quiz night

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out Friday, April 8.

Before that, however, it’s a chance to test out your gaming skills this weekend as the new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie is released.

Sonic and new ally Tails mus t race t o find a powerful emerald before it falls into the hands of the evil Dr Robotnik.

And to celebrate the release, anyone coming to see the movie on the opening weekend can play the Sonic 2 Mega Drive game in the foyer with Sonic himself!

Jared Leto stars as the antihero Dr Michael Morbius in the new Marvel film Morbius. Photo: Sony Pictures

The player that completes Emerald Hill Zone Act 1 in the fastest time will win a £50 gift card.

Also still out this week is the new Marvel film Morbius (15) with Jared Leto as the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius.

For a chance to win some exclusive Morbius merchandise , visit the Arc’s Facebook page here, scroll down to the Morbius competition post and follow the instructions.

Film times for the week (Friday, April 1 to Thursday, April 7):

Ambulance (15): Fri 20:30; Sat-Thu 14:25, 20:35.

Morbius (15) : Fri 15:00, 17:55, 19:50, 20:50; Sat-Thu 12:50, 15:05, 17:25, 20:40.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG ): Fri 16:00,17:20, 18:25; Sat-Thu 11:00, 12:00, 13:25, 15:50, 18:15, 19:45.

Sing 2 (U ) : Sat 10:30 (Kids Club), 11:20, 13:40; Sun 10:30 (Kids Club), 11:00, 13:20; Mon-Wed: 10:30 (Kids Club); Thu 10:30 (Kids Club), 16:00.

The Bad Guys (U): Fri 15:45, 18:20; Sat-Thu 10:45, 12:55, 15:05, 17:15.

The Batman (15) : Fri 15:00, 20:20; Sat & Mon-Thu 17:15, 19.30; Sun 17:15, 19:50.