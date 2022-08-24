See Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott in their forthcoming arena shows in Nottingham and Sheffield

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, December 6/Sheffield Utilita Arena, December 9.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have announced an autumn UK tour playing some of the biggest shows they have ever done as a duo. They will be joined by very special guest Billy Bragg at all shows. Tickets go on sale from Thursday, September 1, from 9.30am.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott’s new album N.K-Pop is released on October 7.

Most Popular

They have already made two songs available from the album – the poignant ballad Still and the gospel pop song Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two).

Paul and Jacqui’s previous album Manchester Calling went straight to No 1 on its release in March 2020.

Paul Heaton’s songwriting genius was recognised at the prestigious Ivor Awards 2022 where noted author/radio DJ Stuart Maconie presented him with a long overdue gong for Outstanding Song Collection.

Heaton is one of the UK’s most successful songwriters with some 15 million album sales under his belt.Jacqui Abbott was lead vocalist with Paul in The Beautiful South from 1994 to 2000 and she sang many of their signature hits including Rotterdam, Perfect 10, Don’t Marry Her and Dream A Little Dream.

Details: For tickets, go to http://gigst.rs/PHJA22.