First up is animated family fun in Migration (PG) in which a family of mallards try to convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime and attempt to migrate from New England, through New York, to Jamaica.

The voice cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito.

Also new at the High Street venue this week is Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard in the spy action tale Argylle (12A) in which a reclusive author who writes espionage novels about a secret agent and a global spy syndicate, realises the plot of the new book she's writing is strting to mirror real-world events, in real time.

The cast of Argylle, which is one of the new films at the Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

Also on at the Arc this week is the British drama All of us Strangers (15), the musical version of The Color Purple (12A), romance gone cold in Anyone But You (15) and the Mean Girls (15).

For families and younger film fans there is the Kids Club offering Cats in the Museum (PG) at the weekend and Wonka (PG), which is also this week’s Silver Screen offering.

Film times for the week (Friday, February 2 to Thursday, February 8 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

All of us Strangers (15): Fri 14:40, 18:25, 19:50; Sat 18:25, 19:45; Sun 18:30, 19:45; Mon 15:00 (subtitled); 18:00, 19:50; Tue-Thu 15:00; 18:00, 19:50.

Anyone But You (15): Fri & Sat 20:45; Sun 20:35; Mon-Thu 20:20.

Argylle (12A): Fri 14:30; 17:00, 20:00; Sat & Sun 11:05, 14:00, 17:00, 20:00; Mon-Thu 17:30; 19:45.

Mean Girls (15): Fri 17:30, 20:00; Sat & Sun 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Mon-Thu 17:20, 20:00.

Migration (PG): Fri 14:00, 16:15, 17:30; Sat 11:00, 13:10, 14:05, 15:20, 16:15, 17:30; Sun 10:30 (sensory-friendly screening), 11:00, 13:10, 15:20, 16:00, 17:30.

The Color Purple (12A): Fri 14:30; Sat 11:05; Sun 12:45; Mon-Wed 15:00; Thu 14:30.

Wonka (PG): Sat & Sun 12:50.

Kid’s Club: Cats in the Museum (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.