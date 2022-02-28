Inspired by the poetic verses of Genesis, the first book in the Bible, textile artist Jacqui Parkinson re-imagines this ancient story in a vibrant combination of layers of silk, hand-dyed materials, metallic leathers and gold leaf, miles of thread – and more than eight million stitches.

The panels are huge – 1.5m/8ft high by as much as 4m/13ft wide - and vary in appearance from elemental pieces illustrating the first days to highly complex and lush work as we enter the Garden of Eden.

Jacqui Parkinson’s work is eye-catching and attractive, designed to be accessible for viewers of all ages.

Textile artist Jacqui Parkinson in front of one of her stunning creations, which will be on show at Southwell Minster.

While the serious context of God’s good earth and man’s impact on it underlies the entire exhibition, the embroidery itself is bold and exuberant, with many quirky details such as both accurate and fanciful creatures embroidered into the stories.

Jacqui’s first spectacular exhibition, Threads through Revelation, toured 14 cathedrals, including Southwell Minster, and was seen by more than half a million visitors.

Threads through Creation is just starting a three-year tour to 16 cathedrals.

Jacqui explained: “It’s a pleasure to return to Southwell Minster, such a gem of a building. People loved ‘Threads through Revelation’ which is quite a tough subject to follow. Creation is a simpler story: I hope the panels will add a lovely sparkle to everyone’s visit to the Minster.”

Part of another piece of Jacqui Parkinson's artwork.

Speaking about how she works, Jacqui said: “I start simply with antique bedsheets, which hold their own tales of life and death. Then gradually build up my stories by quilting the sheets and painting them with fabric dyes. Once that is done, I add layers of silk, which I stitch into place using thick black thread and a free motion sewing machine. This allows me to construct my ‘drawings’ line upon line. Then I add gold and metallic leathers as finishing touches, overall creating great richness as a feast for the eye!”

The Very Rev Nicola Sullivan, Dean of Southwell said: “Jacqui's work brings astonishing colour and pattern into the Minster's gentle and peaceful atmosphere. I know that every visitor here will leave with exceptional memories of a fascinating, spectacular exhibition. And every child will love it too'

Threads through Creation runs at Southwell Minster from March 4 to April 24.

