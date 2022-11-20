Astronaut Chris Hadfield to visit Nottingham Royal Concert Hall for out-of-this-world show

See Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall in 2023 (Dmitry Lovetsky/Associated Press)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, June 21.

Superstar astronaut – and some-time musician – Chris Hadfield, heads to Nottingham in 2023 with his live show.

On Earth And Space – Chris Hadfield’s Guide To The Cosmos will see the Canadian astronaut and former commander of the International Space Station share his thoughts on the new age of space travel and what it will mean for life on Earth.

A former commander of the ISS and the first Canadian to walk in space, Chris came to global attention when he recorded a version of David Bowie’s hit Space Oddity on board.

During these unique live events, Chris will share unheard tales of space voyages and human exploration for all ages, as seen through his eyes as an astronaut – using multimedia imagery and music to bring these stories to life.

Chris will celebrate the best of human achievement and optimism, engaging the audience in a Q&A, and share his unique view of our world from a true space explorer’s perspective.Chris said: "I love the UK and Ireland, so to be coming back and sharing my experiences once again is very exciting.”

Details: For more, go to www.trch.co.uk

