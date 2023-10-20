Award winner Stephen Catling is not to be missed at Nottingham Comedy Festival

Award-winning Stephen Catling brings his debut show to Nottingham Comedy Festival soon. (Photo credit: Steve Best)

​The Navigation Inn, Nottingham, 5pm, November 5.

What’s it like being an autistic person in workplaces that (despite what they claim) don’t really want people to “bee” themselves?

Keep it Fringe 2023 Award winner Stephen Catling brings his surrealist comedy escapade Beehavioral Problems: Something Something Autism to Nottingham Comedy Festival soon.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meet a panda game show host, dog priest and a stand-up crab as Stephen takes audience members on a journey through a series of weird and wonderful sketches that both celebrate and reflect on being a neurodivergent adult.

One of the circuit’s most up-and-coming and unique performers, Stephen explores his time working in both big and small organisations (including animal research, NHS and an industrial bakery), the struggles he has gone through as an autistic and the impact it had on him.

In a weird, wonderful and highly personal show, a world society doesn’t yet fully understand, or often accept is explored.

The show is a comedy but could not be described as straight stand-up. The use of music, audio cues, costumes, props, clowning and the interaction in the show brings a heavy emotional and immersive experience, designed and developed to be appreciated by neurotypical and neurodivergent minds alike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show was a smash hit at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023 among critics and audiences alike and nominated for both the prestigious Malcom Hardee Award for comic originality and the Actually Autistic Excellence Award, along with being recommended by the British Comedy Guide as one of the festival’s must-see shows.The show was also one of the 50 recipients of the Keep It Fringe Award, which was founded in 2023 by honorary president of the Fringe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Details: For more on the show, go to https://www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk/ or check out www.facebook.com/stephen.catling1