Award winner The Nature Of Forgetting to be performed at Nottingham Playhouse
Theatre Re is back at Nottingham Playhouse on May 9 as part of the tour of its award-winning production The Nature of Forgetting.
Combining original live music and striking visual theatre to create world-class, deeply emotive non-verbal productions, the company will be offering a series of BSL-interpreted post-show talks at each performance venue.
Tom is living with young onset dementia. We meet him as he prepares for his 55th birthday party and past memories come flooding back.
Developed with UCL Neuroscience Professor Kate Jeffery and the Alzheimer’s Society, The Nature of Forgetting is a life-affirming journey into a weakening mind, where broken does not have to mean defeated.
For more, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk
