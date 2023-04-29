News you can trust since 1904
Award winner The Nature Of Forgetting to be performed at Nottingham Playhouse

Theatre Re is back at Nottingham Playhouse on May 9 as part of the tour of its award-winning production The Nature of Forgetting.

By Steve Eyley
Published 30th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Theatre Re presents The Nature Of Forgetting at Nottingham Playhouse on May 9. (Photo credit: Danilo Moroni)Theatre Re presents The Nature Of Forgetting at Nottingham Playhouse on May 9. (Photo credit: Danilo Moroni)
Theatre Re presents The Nature Of Forgetting at Nottingham Playhouse on May 9. (Photo credit: Danilo Moroni)

​Combining original live music and striking visual theatre to create world-class, deeply emotive non-verbal productions, the company will be offering a series of BSL-interpreted post-show talks at each performance venue.

Tom is living with young onset dementia. We meet him as he prepares for his 55th birthday party and past memories come flooding back.

Developed with UCL Neuroscience Professor Kate Jeffery and the Alzheimer’s Society, The Nature of Forgetting is a life-affirming journey into a weakening mind, where broken does not have to mean defeated.

    For more, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

