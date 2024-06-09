Award-winning musical is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse in September

You can see Dear Evan Hansen at Nottingham Playhouse in September.

Dear Evan Hansen

​Nottingham Playhouse, September 9 to 28.

This production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-Winning Best Musical is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

Directed by Adam Penford, artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, this new production of the Broadway and West End phenomenon will enjoy a three-week run at the city centre venue, before touring the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in.The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn’t tell the whole truth and now must give up on a life he never dreamt he’d have.As events spiral and the truth comes out, Evan faces a reckoning with himself and everyone around him.

Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, Dear Evan Hansen has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman and La La Land), a book by Steven Levenson and is the winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, the Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see Dear Evan Hansen at the venue, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk