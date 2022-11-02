Created for parents and their babies to have the best daytime party going, by two mums who have frankly had enough of 'the wheels on the bus' - CABABABARAVE is the new baby-centred drag-comedy-sensory extravaganza that has taken London by since lockdowns ended and it's now heading across the UK.

CABABABARAVE creates the ultimate night-out in the middle of the day, with amazing circus, cabaret and drag acts, DJ sets, baby sensory, rave and the most fabulous hosts you could wish for.

The show provides a slice of afternoon delight that provides show-stopping cabaret interspersed with captivating baby sensory moments.. ending in a RAV, where the sensory equipment comes out and babies and adults alike can boogie with the acts, hosts and CABABABA DJ!

CABABABARAVE creates the ultimate night out - in the middle of the day.

CABABABARAVE founders, Lizzie and Gemma said: “We wanted to create the type of event we ourselves as mums would want to go to. There’s only so many times you can listen to Wheels on the Bus. We wanted to give parents the experience of a ‘big night out’.. cabaret, drinks and dancing.. but one you can bring your baby to and still be home for bedtime.”

Nonsuch Studios’ founder, artistic director and CEO, Edward Boott, explained: “We’re always excited to bring new and cutting-edge events to audiences in Nottingham and CABABABARAVE is one we just cannot wait for! An inclusive, bold and down-right thrilling afternoon ‘night-out’ for new parents in an environment that gives them the best of what they used to love, in a way that they just can’t get enough of.”

You can find further information via their booking link at https://www.nonsuchstudios.co.uk/whatson/cabababarave

Tickets cost £24 for an adult and child under-two combined ticket, £6 per extra child under two.

