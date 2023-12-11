Ballet treats at the double with Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty at RCH

The Sleeping Beauty will be performed at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall in January.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, January 23 and 24.

Varna International Ballet and Orchestra will return to UK after a hugely successful debut in 2023 to perform the much-loved classical ballets Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty.

Renowned for its award-winning soloists from the UK, France, Italy and Spain, and magnificent corps de ballet, the company has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with its performances of the highest quality.

Artistic director Daniela Dimova and music director and chief conductor Peter Tuleshkov from Varna International Ballet and Orchestra said: “We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians back to the UK.

”We can’t wait to perform for British audiences again and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage.”Swan Lake is the greatest romantic ballet of all time, brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score.

The Sleeping Beauty is based on every child’s favourite fairy tale, a classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic set to Tchaikovsky’s sublime score.

Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.