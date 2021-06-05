Bands galore lined up for this year's eagerly-awaited Gate To Southwell Festival
Kirklington, September 2 to 5.
The organisers of the festival are reporting record sales so far for this year’s event.More than 30 internationally diverse music acts have already been booked for the long-awaited 14th Nottinghamshire event at a new, beautiful rural location in Kirklington.These will include London ska stars Maroon Town, singer-songwriter Reg Meuross, Devonian traditional folk due Harbottle & Jonas (pictured) and ex-Bellowhead lynchpins Spiers & Boden.They join an eclectic bill of high calibre artists such as The Anxo Lorenzo Band, The Young’uns, The Gigspanner Big Band, The Breath, Imar, Chris Wood, Edgelarks, The Henry Girls, Wizz Jones, Knight & Spiers, Track Dogs and more.There will be camping and glamping, family entertainment, food and craft stalls, a beer and cider festival, Open Mic and other events.
Details: Visit www.gtsf.uk.