Bard lovers can check out Impromptu Shakespeare at The Squire in Nottingham

Fans of Shakespeare will be jumping for joy when the talented troupe from Impromptu Shakespeare pay a visit on November 11 to perform for the delectation of local audience members.

If you’re sad that Shakespeare hasn’t written anything new for more than 400 years, hold onto your doublets, ruffs and trunk hose. The Bard is back!

With story and verse improvised in the moment, audiences can enjoy a riotous new Shakespeare play every time, performed by Impromptu Shakespeare’s whipsmart cast.

Packed with priceless wit, lyrical smarts, romance, and a dash of double-crossing, this leading ensemble do the Bard proud with a brand new one-act hit every time they hit the stage, inspired by suggestions by members of their audiences.

Set in the heart of inner-city Nottingham, The Squire Performing Arts Centre is a versatile creative space for performing arts, creating a platform for all generations to explore the arts, to inspire, captivate, engage and enrich the world through the power of performance and creative education.

Details: To find out more about the venue and its programme of work, visit www.squirepac.co.uk

