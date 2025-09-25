Battle into Hucknall with Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro at the Arc Cinema

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in the big new film out the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week – One Battle After Another (15).

DiCaprio is Bob, a washed-up revolutionary who exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti).

When his evil nemesis (Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her, father and daughter both battling the consequences of his past.

Also new this week is horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2 (15).

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in One Battle After Another at Hucknall's Arc Cinema. Photo: Other

The Strangers are back and more brutal and relentless than ever.

When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Madelaine Petsch), is still alive, they return to finish what they've started.

With nowhere to run and no-one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers, driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose, pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way.

And the Arc has a treat upcoming for Taylor Swift fans with Life of a Showgirl showing at the High Street venue on October 3, 4 and 5.

See the exclusive world premiere of the music video, The Fate of Ophelia, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Film times for the week (Friday, September 26 to Thursday, October 2 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at https://hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (15): Fri 15:00, 17:30; Sat & Sun 15:20, 17:40; Mon-Thu 15:00, 17:25.

Diplo: The Mighty Dinosaur (U): Sat 10:45, 13:15; Sun 13:15.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (12A): Fri 14:45, 17:20; Sat 11:25, 12:50, 14:00, 15:25; Sun 11:45, 12:45, 15:25, 20:00; Mon & Tue 14:45, 17:35, 19:45; Wed 14:45, 17:35; Thu 14:30, 17:05.

Hamilton (10th Anniversary) (12A): Fri & Sat 19:00; Sun 14:30.

One Battle After Another (15): Fri 14:15, 17:20, 19:50; Sat & Sun 16:10, 19:30; Mon & Tue 14:20, 17:30, 19:45; Wed 15:00, 17:30, 19:45; Thu 14:15, 17:30, 19:45.

Radiohead X Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (PG): Thu 19:45.

RBO 2025-26: The Royal Opera: Tosca: Wed 18:30.

Spiderman 2.1 (Extended Cut) (12A): Sat & Sun 13:20.

Back to the 80s: Stand By Me (15): Sat & Sun 18:00.

The Bad Guys 2 (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (15): Fri & Thu 20:00; Sat & Sun 20:05; Mon-Wed 20:10.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 (15): Fri 14:20, 16:40, 20:35; Sat 16:40, 20:05; Sun 18:05, 20:20; Mon 15:00, 17:30 (subtitled), 20:45; Tue 15:00, 17:30, 20:45; Wed 15:00, 20:45; Thu 17:40, 20:45.

Kids Club: Elio (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: How To Train Your Dragon (PG): Thu 15:00.