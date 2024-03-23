Beautiful gig in store with James Blunt at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

James Blunt is coming to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena. (Photo by Michael Clement)

​Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, April 6.

​James Blunt is making a return to the road in support of latest album Who We Used To Be, released in October .

“I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour,” James said.

“My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you!”

Who We Used To Be is James Blunt’s first studio album since the acclaimed Once Upon A Mind in 2019.

This time out he has worked with a variety of producers including Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, and Steve Robson.

Recent greatest hits collection, The Stars Beneath My Feet, went gold, selling more than 100,000 copies.

Details: For ticket availability, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com