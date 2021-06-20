Belvoir Castle goes for full on glamour this summer with The Great Gatsby

Visitors from Nottinghamshire are being encouraged to make the short trip to the popular venue for an immersive experience that comes 100 years after prohibition ended.

It will bring all the sparkle of the Roaring Twenties to Belvoir Castle for two nights (Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9).

Performed by Heartbreak Productions and the Nick Carraway Quartet, tickets for the open air theatre are on offer for adults as well as families, recommended for children aged nine upwards.

Belvoir Castle is going for full 1920s glamour this summer with an open-air production of F.Scott Fitzgerald's iconic The Great Gatsby. Picture credit: Belvoir Castle.

Guests will join band leader Nick in a night of glamour by the lakeside as he recounts the story of the infamous Gatsby, indulge in delicious food and drink and get into the swing of things with fantastic jazz music.

Belvoir Castle’s head of events Charlotte Cobley said: “We are thrilled to host Heartbreak Productions and their wonderful adaptation of this much-loved classic.

“What better way to enjoy a summer evening than with music performed live transporting you on a wonderful story with a delicious cocktail in hand in our stunning lakeside setting? We hope that people will get into the spirit and dress up in their finest 1920s glad rags.”

With outdoor theatre and cinema events proving more popular than ever this summer, tickets for The Great Gatsby are expected to sell out in record time.

Heartbreak Productions perform 'The Great Gatsby'. Photo credit: Heartbreak Productions.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own low-backed seating or rugs. Food and drink will be available from The Fuel Tank restaurant including a selection of hand-fired pizzas which will be available for collection before the performance.

Tickets are £20 for adults with child tickets for ages nine to 16 at £10 and can be brought at

