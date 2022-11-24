The festivities are now up and running and Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire residents are being encouraged to make the short trip to the Leicestershire castle to find out more.

From the winding walk lit by twinkling lights up to the hilltop castle to the showstopping presentation featuring bespoke figurines dressed in handmade ballgowns, a life-size gold carriage and a white wedding, Cinderella at Belvoir is a magical experience.

Created by award-winning theatre design company CLW Event design led by Charlotte Lloyd Webber, the castle has been transformed to bring the beloved fairytale of Cinderella to life in a series of breathtaking scenes staged in the ornate rooms.

Cinderella will be going to the ball at Belvoir this Christmas.

The story begins in the main Guard Room entrance hall, revealing two contrasting worlds in one house. Lavish jewel colours and glamour pop for Cinderella’s stepmother and her daughters while Cinderella’s world is decorated in a gentle naturalistic fashion to represent her simple life.

The Elizabeth Saloon is the perfect setting for the flamboyant and indulgent world of Cinderella’s stepmother while the State Dining Room features the Fairy Godmother transforming the pumpkin into a carriage.

Of course, no story could be complete without seeing Cinderella climbing into her gold pumpkin carriage, this time in a bespoke peacock gown inspired by the insignia of the Castle.

The King's Suite of guest bedrooms is the scene for the trying on of the slipper with each of the rooms themed to Drizella, Anastasia and Cinderella with the two stepsisters blinging trees loaded with haberdashery, jewellery, pearls, dogs and birds.

The grand finale sees Cinderella marry her Prince Charming in the Regent’s Gallery with the bride dressed in a beautiful white peacock wedding gown complemented by a pair of giant crystal-dressed Christmas trees.

A truly magical experience for all ages, Christmas at Belvoir is also the place to meet Santa Claus. The big man himself and his helpers will be preparing for Christmas in a cosy enchanted woodland grotto tucked away in the Castle’s Old Kitchen. Guaranteed to bring the magic of Christmas to life for little ones, they will enjoy storytelling from Santa's Elves, meet Santa and take home a gift to save for the big day.

The Engine Yard artisan shopping village has also been transformed into a winter utopia with a scandi Santa’s Grotto where little ones can meet singing reindeers, festive ice skating and a pop up Christmas emporium along with an array of independent outlets and the chance to pick up a Christmas tree.

Adding to the seasonal atmosphere are local school choirs, singers and brass bands performing each weekend at the Engine Yard bandstand.

Castle ticket prices are adults £24, children £10 and family £60.

