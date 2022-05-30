Taking place at St Mary’s Church, Nottingham, on July 9, it will feature the world premiere of Carrick-a-Rede, a striking piece by NSO viola player Sarah Brialey, inspired the coastal scenery of Northern Ireland.

Conducted by Derek Williams, the concert also features works by Holst, Walton and Elgar.

The Perfect Fool Ballet Music is the perfect piece for those who only know Holst for The Planets Suite and want to explore his musical output.

Check out the latest concert in the area by Nottingham Symphony Orchestra

Walton’s Viola Concerto is a dazzling showcase for one of the more overlooked instruments, with the highly talented Carmen Flores as guest soloist.

Finally, Elgar’s First Symphony was so popular it received more than 80 performances in the 12 months after its 1908 premiere.

For more on tickets, go to http://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/