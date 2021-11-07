Best of British in NPO's latest concert at Albert Hall
Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s latest concert will be a short performance at the Albert Hall on November 20.
Starting at 6pm, the all-British programme will be conducted by Mark Heron and presented by Tom Redmond.
The main piece is Elgar’s Enigma Variations, one of the best known British pieces of the orchestral repertoire.
Each variation was written about one of Elgar’s friends and family, depicting their character traits.
Engaging presenter Tom Redmond will guide you through the piece with extracts from the music as well as a performance in full.
Also in the concert is Four Characteristic Waltzes by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, the black English composer best known for choral trilogy The Song of Hiawatha.
Tickets, in advance only, are available through www.ticketsource.co.uk or by telephone on 0333 666 3366.