Best selling author Gill Sims is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse

It will feature the author of the best-selling ‘Why Mummy’ series of books and the woman behind the hugely popular ‘Peter and Jane’ Facebook page.

Gill will be interviewed by Jo Middleton, author of Playgroups and Prosecco and creator of Slummy Single Mummy, and together they will take a hilarious look at the changing face of motherhood as your children grow from toddlers to teenagers, relationships, the highs and lows of the school gate, unexpected bodily fluids and much more.

An Evening With Gill Sims reads from Gill’s books and the event will be the perfect opportunity to reassure yourself you are not alone in those tricky moments - and maybe to even share some anecdotes of your own.

You can see best selling author Gill Sims at Nottingham Playhouse on June 2.