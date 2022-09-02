Bestwood MVC to hit the stage soon with special guests for Platinum Concert in Nottingham

Bestwood MVC will be joined by special guest Jeneba Kanneh-Mason for a concert in October.

Special guest performer will be pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, of Nottingham’s highly talented musical family.

Jeneba holds the Victoria Robey Scholarship to the Royal College of Music.

She was a Keyboard Category Finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018, and winner of Nottingham Young Musician 2013.

Jeneba has played numerous concerts as a recital and concerto soloist, and as a chamber musician.

This year, Jeneba has tours of Australia, New Zealand, USA, Antigua and Barbuda with the rest of the famous Kanneh-Mason family.

Tickets for the concert, which also features Carlton MVC and Mansfield & District MVC, are £12 for adults and £5 for 16 and under, available from Colin on 07889 987819 or www.bestwoodmvc.uk/tickets_request.