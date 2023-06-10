Bet your bottom dollar Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood will shine in Annie at Notts venue

Read his interview below on the touring production and his return to a favourite role.

What made you want to return to Annie, and what is so appealing about the role of Miss Hannigan?

Advertisement

Advertisement

I just love this character so much; I am deeply in love with her. I think she is absolutely fantastic and an extremely misunderstood woman.

Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan in Annie. (Photo by Hugo Glendinning)

Most Popular

Playing her is like an actor’s playground, she is a tyrant and a villain, and those are always the most fun characters to play. I couldn’t believe that they wanted me to play Miss Hannigan at first, but I thought it would be great, and a real challenge for me. I play her for real – she’s not a pantomime dame, there’s no mucking about or breaking the fourth wall, she’s a very real character in a beautifully written show.

Are there any particular challenges to playing Miss Hannigan?

Well the challenges are that you need to be honest and real with it. Obviously, body language has a lot to do with that, how she speaks, and the accent of course – which I spent months perfecting. As Annie is set in 1930s New York, it’s really nice to play a part who speaks differently than almost anyone does these days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Audiences probably know you best as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. Do you enjoy performing and dancing on the stage as opposed to judging others?

Harlie Barthram (Annie) and Alex Bourne (Daddy Warbucks) in a scene from Annie (Photo by Paul Coltas)

Well, I grew up on musicals. I did West Side Story in Australia and then went into Me and My Girl and La Cage Aux Folles. I joined the famous Lido de Paris and the Moulin Rouge and then that led into being part of West End shows. The last musical I appeared in in the West End was Crazy For You which opened in 1993. I had a really fun year that year.

I then left to become a director and choreographer, and subsequently a judge on Strictly. My first hoorah back onto the boards was when I was asked to do panto over ten years ago, and that reignited my passion for performing again really. When I was then asked to do Annie a few years ago I couldn’t believe it, and I’ve not looked back since!

It’s long been said ‘never work with children or animals’, but in Annie you do both! Are there any challenges that come with this or do they bring something extra to the show?

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have several sets of children on Annie, so they bring something really organic to the show. You’ll never get the same show twice.

Craig Revel-Horwood (Miss Hannigan), Billie-Kay (Lily) and Paul French (Rooster) in a scene from Annie (Photo by Paul Coltas)

You have to play it differently with each set of children and they are so talented and doing incredible work on the stage and are all fantastic young actors. They will come up with stuff and you’ve got to react to it live on stage which is a bit of a challenge!

What was your first experience of musical theatre?

The first show that I ever went to see was Jesus Christ Superstar in Sydney back in the 1970s. I just fell in love with theatre right there and then. I started training when I was 14, and when I saw Cats in London around the same time, I knew that was absolutely what I wanted to do, to train for and study for.

You’ve toured before with various shows, is it something you enjoy, or do you find it a bit of a challenge?

Harlie Barthram (Annie), Alex Bourne (Daddy Warbucks) and Amelia Adams (Grace Farrell) in Annie (Photo by Paul Coltas)

Advertisement

Advertisement

I enjoy the difference in the theatres, the public and their relationships with the stage which always change. You find audiences differ around the country and that’s what is so great about live theatre.

Do you have any ‘must-have’ items you take with you?

Eyelashes and eyelash glue.

You’re busy all year with Strictly, performing and often choreographing and directing shows as well. What do you like to do during any down time you get?

I like sleeping in my own bed and cooking in my own home. There’s nothing better to pass the time – whether to test and make up some new recipes or really get stuck into cooking something. I love it, I could cook for days on end.

Have you ever been given a piece of advice, or some words of wisdom that have stuck with you?

Advertisement

Advertisement

My teacher used to say, “you need to be like a tiger and fearless”, which is of course very apt for this industry. You must be prepared to fail, and as soon as you get used to that you start learning. Personally, I feel that listening to your inner voice is the most important thing, especially when making decisions in this industry. I don’t often rule with my head; I rule with my heart.

Finally, what can audiences expect when they come to see you as Miss Hannigan in Annie?

Number one – entertainment, number two – a shock. Number three, some great singing, dancing and acting because we’ve got such a brilliantly talented cast, and of course all of the incredible songs that they know and love.

For more on tickets for the show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.