Big new releases and film times for the week ahead at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Out this week is the latest Marvel film, Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage (15), starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom who attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

Also this week is the sci-fi epic Dune (12) with Timothee Chalamet as the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

For fright fans, there is Jamie Lee Curtis in Hallowe’en Kills (18) as saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Hallowe’en series.

Tom Hardy stars in Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage

On a far different note is animated fun in Ron’s Gone Wrong (TBC), the story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device.

And for culture, the Arc’s season of opera’s from New York continues with Fire Shut Up In My Bones, a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship.

Show times (from Friday, October 15 to Thursday, October 21):

AINBO: THE SPIRIT OF THE AMAZON (PG): Sat-Sun 11:00; Mon-Wed 11:00; Thu 10:50 (all Kids Club).DUNE (12): Thu 14:50 17:50 20:10.

HALLOWEEN KILLS (18): Fri 15:35 18:25 20:55; Sat-Thu 15:35 18:30 20:55

MET OPERA (LIVE): FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES: Sat 18:05

NO TIME TO DIE (12A): Fri 13:00 15:40 17:45 20:35; Sat-Sun 11:10 12:50 15:55 17:45 20:40; Mon-Wed 11:10 12:50 16:00 17:45 20:40; Thu 11:10 14:55 17:45 20:40.

RON’S GONE WRONG (TBC): Fri 13:20 16:10; Sat-Thu 11:05 13:20 16:15.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (PG): Fri 13:55 15:55; Sat-Wed 11:45 14:15; Thu 11:05 13:00 14:15.