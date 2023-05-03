The popular all-dayer is returning to the historic Arboretum park in the city for the third year on Saturday, August 26, attracting visitors from right across the area.

Located around the park's Victorian bandstand, live music from five acts kicks off at midday.

Deep Down Brass return after their epic set went down a storm last year. The ultimate crowd pleasers, this group of skilled musicians will play well-known hits from a variety of genres, from folk to modern pop, all with their own twist.

Eighties Things DJs will play a DJ set of hits from across the decade to close the day.

Live band T-F-I 90s will play Britpop anthems and indie classics from the likes of Blur, Oasis, Pulp, Happy Mondays and The Charlatans, to name a few.

Also back for a second outing, The Outriders take on history's jukebox never fails to get the audience on its feet and rocking, singing along and calling for more. Sweaty, funny and astoundingly accomplished, the Outriders win new fans wherever they play.

Acapella choir Totally Vocally - the place for natural born singers - bring their pure harmonised vocals to contemporary pop, rock, funk and gospel with groove, warmth and soul.

Eighties Things DJs will play a DJ set of hits from across the decade to close the day with a blast of Blondie, Human League, Depeche Mode and Duran Duran.

Taking place a few times a day, Indie Bingo! will test who knows their Supergrass from their Suede, for the chance to win spot prizes. Along with more entertainment on the Acoustic Rooms pallet stage, the festival is going to be fun for all ages.

Pat Somers, from organisers DHP Family, said: "It's a pleasure to be welcoming back Deep Down Brass and The Outriders to the Arboretum Beer Festival after their amazing sets last year.

"We've also managed to book festival-favourites T-F-I 90s to bring their Britpop magic to the bandstand, along with the awesome acapella choir Totally Vocally to kick things off.”On top of that, we've got an Indie Bingo session, an Eighties Things closing DJ set, and more to be announced from our friends at Acoustic Rooms… it's our biggest entertainment line-up ever!"

There are dozens of great real ales and craft beers from the most popular local breweries joining some of the most exciting craft breweries from around the UK as well as cider, prosecco, cocktails and coffee stalls on offer.

An array of popular street food curated by Bustler Market will cater for all tastes and food preferences.

Advance tickets priced at £12.50. All ages welcome, though all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

For more, see www.arboretumnottingham.com

