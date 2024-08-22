Blasts from the past when hit show Rave On hits stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Rave On is heading for the area.

Rave On

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 23.

Rave On is the 50s and 60s musical sensation that is sweeping the nation.

From the emergence of rock and roll at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, to the British Invasion and beyond, this is a musical adventure you won’t want to miss.

Charting the meteoric rise of rock and roll, Rave On is a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades.

Expect an exhilarating evening of toe-tapping, singalong iconic classics, vibrant vintage costumes and colourful staging.

Take a step back in time and experience the history of rock and roll music like never before.

Rave On includes hits from the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Connie Francis, Neil Sedaka, Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Lulu, The Beach Boys and many more.

Details: For more, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk for tickets.

