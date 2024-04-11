Blasts from the past when Sensational 60s Experience returns to Royal Concert Hall

Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich are part of the latest line-up for The Sensational 60s Experience.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, April 28.

Step back in time to an era when popular music was arguably at its very best as this feast of nostalgia returns to the area with a brand new show.

The production with the feelgood factor will transport you back to the magical decade that was the 1960s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

This latest Sensational 60s Experience stars Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich (pictured), The Trems (former members of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and Vanity Fare.

Between them, they are responsible for such 60s hits as Bend It, The Legend Of Xanadu, Even The Bad Times Are Good, Silence Is Golden, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go, Hippy Hippy Shake, Good Golly Miss Molly, Early In The Morning and Hitchin A Ride.

Details: The concert gets under way at 3pm and tickets are available from the box office on 0115 9895555 or by going online at www.trch.co.uk