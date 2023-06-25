News you can trust since 1904
Blood Brothers is back in the area to wow Nottinghamshire audiences

Blood Brothers
By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
A touring production of hit musical Blood Brothers comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon (Photo credit: Jack Merriman)A touring production of hit musical Blood Brothers comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon (Photo credit: Jack Merriman)
A touring production of hit musical Blood Brothers comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon (Photo credit: Jack Merriman)

Theatre Royal Nottingham, July 11 to 15.

Bill Kenwright's legendary, award-winning production of the smash hit musical continues to tour across the UK, including a week-long run at the Theatre Royal Nottingham.

Niki Colwell Evans and Sean Jones will continue to play the iconic roles of Mrs Johnstone and Mickey Johnstone respectively, with Gemma Brodrick stepping into the role of Linda.

    Written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning Blood Brothers.

    The superb score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally-charged hit Tell Me It's Not True.

    Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences.

    When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

    In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show's shattering climax.

    Details: For more on how to get tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk

