Blood Red Shoes to hit Rescue Rooms stage early next year
Blood Red Shoes
Nottingham Rescue Rooms, January 19.
Blood Red Shoes have announced details of their sixth album, Ghosts On Tape, released on Velveteen Records on Friday, January 14.Later that month, they will be embarking on an eagerly-awaited tour of UK venues.After years spent living on opposite sides of the Atlantic, world events threw Laura Mary Carter and Steven Ansell back together into what has become the must fruitful era of their 17 years together.Steven explained: “It’s been a loooong time since we both lived in the same city. I mean we actually wrote this album in LA at Laura’s place, then came to the UK to record it…and then everything went nuts”.Ghosts On Tape is a huge jump into new terrain for the band. Musically and emotionally their most mature work, it is a complex, imaginative, and very gothic development on their sound.
