Blues aces to play gig at John Godber Centre
The Alex Voysey Blues Band
John Godber Centre, Hucknall, November 12, 7.30pm.
Four stunning musicians in their own right, their new show Old Dogs, New Tricks explores the best of the blues, from founding fathers Robert Johnson, BB King and Stevie Ray Vaughan, through to contemporary artists like Joe Bonamassa and Alex’s original blues material.All will be performed with a virtuosic twist in a feelgood event that will leave you feeling anything but blue!The band all enjoy glittering national performance careers in their own right, and there’s a local connection too as Alex’s grandparents and cousins all live in Hucknall.Following the success of their return to live performance and a sell-out show in June, Hucknall forms part of their 2021 tour.
Details: Tickets and more information are available from the John Godber Centre or through www.alexvoyseymusic.comPhoto: Charlotte Burn