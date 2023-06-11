See blues legend Dave Kelly in action soon in Lowdham

​Dave Kelly and Bob Hall will be in action at Lowdham Village Hall on Friday, June 16, (8pm) in a show that also features Hilary Blythe.

Friends since they met sixty years ago, Dave and Bob have had illustrious international careers and won many awards for their artistry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Down the years they have worked on critically acclaimed joint projects, played in each other’s bands and appeared together on numerous recordings.

Most Popular

Expect an evening of great blues, original songs, entertaining stories and even a little country.

Dave Kelly is an outstanding singer, guitarist and songwriter, a founder member of The Blues Band, and five times winner of the British Blues Connection Acoustic Artist of the Year award.

He is also a prolific recording artist, both with The Dave Kelly Band and as a solo performer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bob Hall, an acclaimed pianist, mandolinist, singer, and songwriter, has played with scores of US blues legends.

A founder member of The Groundhogs and Savoy Brown, and leader of Rocket 88 and The British Blues All Stars.

Hilary Blythe, an emotive and compelling singer of classic folk and blues on guitar, and a rock-solid bass player.

Hilary is the engine room of The A-Team which backs Lil’ Jimmy Reed, last of the original Louisiana bluesmen, on his European tours.

For more on the gig, go to warthoglivemusic.com

Advertisement

Advertisement