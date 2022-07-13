Bob Dylan announces Motorpoint Arena Nottingham show on Rough And Rowdy Ways tour

Music legend Bob Dylan is heading for Nottingham Motorpoint Arena as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways worldwide tour.

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, October 28.

Music legend Bob Dylan has revealed the details of nine UK shows, forming part of his Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour.

The first tour dates he has played over here in more than five years will include a visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

The Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour began last December in Milwaukee, USA.

Since then, Bob Dylan has played 74 stellar concerts all over the country, performing to tens of thousands of rapturous fans all delighted to see this genius songwriter and mercurial musician live.

This autumn, the Rough And Rowdy Ways tour arrives in Europe, with the first of four intimate shows at London’s famous Palladium Theatre beginning on October 19. Thereafter Bob Dylan will travel to Cardiff to play the Motorpoint Arena, followed by concerts in Hull, Nottingham and two final shows in Glasgow.

All shows on the tour will start at 8pm.

The shows are non-phone events - the audience will have to put their phones into a Yondr bag, which they can keep with them until after the show.

Details: Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday, July 15. For more on tickets, you can go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/article/artist-bob-dylan