Bob Dylan's finest to the fore in smash hit musical Girl From The North Country

Check out hit musical Girl From The North Country, featuring the music of Bob Dylan (Photo credit: Matthew Murphy)

Featuring music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, the double Olivier Award-winning West End and Broadway smash hit returns to the UK as part of a major international tour.

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the legendary songs of Bob Dylan, like you’ve never heard them before, in Girl From The North Country.A heart-breaking and universal story about family and love, it is set in 1934 in the heartland of America.

We meet a group of wayward souls who cross paths in a time-weathered guesthouse. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realise nothing is what it seems.

But as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about the present.

For more on how to get hold of tickets for this production at Nottingham Theatre Royal later this year, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

