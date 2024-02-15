Bob Marley tops the bill as his legendary story comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity.

On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Also new this week at the High Street venue is Dakota Johnson in Madame Web (12A) – the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

Dakota Johnson stars in Madame Web at the Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

Cassandra Webb is a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities.

Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures – if they can all survive a deadly present.

Film times for the week (Friday, February 16 to Thursday, February 22 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Anyone But You (15): Fri & Sat 20:50; Sun 20.15; Mon 20:00; Tue & Wed 20:20.

Argylle (12A): Fri-Sun 20:15; Mon-Thu 19:45.

Bob Marley: One Love (12A): Fri-Sun 18:25, 20:40; Mon 15:30; 18:00 (subtitled), 20:20; Tue & Wed 15:45, 18:10, 20:30; Thu 15:50, 18:10, 20:30.

Les Miserables (12A): Fri-Sun 17:15.

Madame Web (12A): Fri-Sun 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:30; Mon 14:30, 17:15, 20:00; Tue-Thu 17:30, 20:10.

Mean Girls (15): Fri-Sun 15:55; Mon 16:30; Tue & Wed 16:45; Thu 17:15.

Migration (PG): Fri 12:45, 15:00, 16:30; Sat 12:45, 15:00, 16:30, 18:40; Sun 12:45, 15:00, 15:45, 18:00; Mon 11:00, 13:15; 15:30, 17:45; Tue & Wed 16:00, 18:10; Thu 15:20.

NT Live: Vanya (15): Thu 19:00.

Peppa’s Cinema Party (U): Fri & Sat 10:45, 12:55; Sun 10:30 (sensory screening), 11:00, 12:10; Mon 11:00, 12:45, 14:30; Tue & Wed 15:45; Thu 15:30.

The Jungle Bunch: World Tour (U): Fri & Sat 11:00, 14:30; Sun 13:45; Mon 13:20.

Wonka (PG): Fri-Sun 13:20; Mon 11:45.

Kids Club: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Fri-Mon 11:00.