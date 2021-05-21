Book your tickets now for family fun at city venues

See kids' TV favourite Justin Fletcher on his latest live tour

On February 19, 2022, the kids’ TV legend Justin Fletcher visits the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham as part of Justin Live: The Big Tour.

Come and see the CBeebies superstar live on stage in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza, a must for his many young fans across the area.

Justin Live is a fabulous show for all the family packed full of well-known songs, lots of dancing, hilarious comedy and plenty of slapstick fun.

Famous for his BAFTA Award-winning appearances in hit programmes including Something Special, Justin’s House, Gigglebiz and Gigglequiz, Justin Fletcheris bringing his very own spectacular show to the venue in 2022.

Toy Story – In Concert can be seen at the same venue on February 21, 2022.

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story will be presented live in concert for the first time in the UK.

Toy Story in Concert will feature a screening of the ground-breaking complete film with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Randy Newman’s musical score performed live to the film by the Novello Orchestra, conducted by David Mahoney.

Toy Story - In Concert

Ever wonder what toys do when people aren’t around? Toy Story answers that question with a fantastic fun-filled journey, viewed mostly through the eyes of two rival toys – Woody, the lanky, likable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger.

The Toy Story films are beloved worldwide for their compelling characters, extraordinary storytelling, stunning visuals and music. Randy Newman is behind signature songs including You’ve Got a Friend in Me, Strange Things and I Will Go Sailing No More.

Before then, Nottingham’s Theatre Royal plays host to a production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe from February 1 to 5.

The smash hit stage version of the C.S. Lewis classic, voted the nation’s favourite book in 2019, is not to be missed.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia.

Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet a faun, talking beavers, the noble king of Narnia, Aslan, and the coldest, most evil of all, The White Witch.

This critically acclaimed production is pure theatrical magic.

For more on tickets for these productions, go to www.trch.co.uk

