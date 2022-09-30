Bowie fans need to daydream in Hucknall with new film about legendary star

From Oscar-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen, director of Cobain: Montage of Heck, and featuring never-before-seen concert footage, the film not only illuminates Bowie;s cultural and spiritual musical journey but also the legacy of one of the most iconic and global rock stars of all time.

The film has the full support of Bowie’s estate and features many of his greatest tracks, as well as previously unseen concert footage.

Also new this week is Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (PG) with Lesley Manville as a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress.

New David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week

Deciding she must have one of her own, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook but also the very future of the House of Dior.

Film times for the week (Friday, September 30 to Thursday, October 6):

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Sat 11:00 12:20; Sun 11:00 13:00.

DON’T WORRY DARLING (15): Fri 15:25 17:40 20:05; Sat 14:40 17:35 20:15; Sun 11:45 14:25 17:05 19:40; Mon 15:15 17:30 19:50; Tue 15:25 17:30 20:05; Wed 16:10 17:45 20:20; Thu 15:20 20:10.

Lesley Manville stars as Mrs Harris Goes to Paris. Photo: Liam Daniel/Ada Films Ltd - Harris Squared Kft

FALL (15): Fri 20:20; Sat 17:40 20:05; Sun 17:40; Mon 20:00; Tue 20:15; Wed 15:30; Thu 17:55.

MOONAGE DAYDREAM (15): Fri 19:55; Sat 20:05; Sun 17:40.

MRS HARRIS GOES TO PARIS (PG): Fri 15:30 17:45 20:00; Sat 13:05 15:25 17:45 19:30; Sun 13:05 15:25 17:45 20:10; Mon 15:15 17:50 20:05; Tue 15:35 17:50 20:05; Wed 15:30 17:45 20:00; Thu 14:50 17:10 20:20.

NT LIVE: JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN (15): Thu 19:30.

SEE HOW THEY RUN (12A): Fri 15:25; Sat 13:20 15:30; Sun 15:25 20:05; Tue 18:05.

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY (U): Fri 18:00; Sat 11:00 13:05; Sun 11:00 13:20; Mon 15:45; Tue 15:25; Thu 17:20.

THE WOMAN KING (15): Tue 19:55; Sat & Sun 20:10; Thu 19:35.

TICKET TO PARADISE (TBC): Fri 15:25 17:40; Sat 15:10 17:15; Sun 15:25 20:30; Mon 15:15 17:30 20:10; Tue 15:25 17:40; Wed 15:30 17:55; Thu 15:40 17:55.