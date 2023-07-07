Boy George to head the cast of spectacular Peter Pan show at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, January 3 and 4.

A big budget extravaganza adaptation of J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale flies into top UK venues from October, promising a spectacular spin on the timeless classic adventure.

Following the success of the Elf The Musical arena tour last year, the same production team, headed by the maestro producer Jon Conway, are at the helm of a ‘supersize spectacle’ with awe-inspiring special effects and lots of fun.

Boy George will head the cast later this year in Peter Pan at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Heading the cast will be the legendary pop performer Boy George, who said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Captain Hook and showing off my evil side! I make my first entrance on a life size galleon that sails around the stage in front of an amazing water-wall fountain.

“Although the show has traditional pantomime elements, it is so much more, being a mix of cirque and spectacular event … and I get a chance to fight a giant animatronic crocodile. What’s not to like?”

The show will bring Hollywood glamour by featuring the stage debut of Dorit Kemsley as the mermaid. Dorit is known from the celebrated ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ TV show.

Details: For more on the show, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com.

