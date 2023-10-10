Boys are back in town as The Full Monty hits stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The Full Monty touring production will be coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal from October to November 4. (Photo credit: Ellie Kurttz)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, October 30 to November 4.

The new UK tour of the smash hit play about the stripping Sheffield ex-steelworkers visits the area later this month in a production that is not to be missed.

This fast and funny play is still very much of our time. Gaz and his mates are down on their luck and feel they have been thrown on the scrapheap, but are determined to fight back and bare a little more than they ever thought they would have to.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

As in the 1997 smash hit film, this new production is a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, laughs and heartbreak.

Starring in the production are Danny Hatchard as Gaz and Jake Quickenden as Guy. Danny is probably best known for his roles as Lee Carter in BBC One’s EastEnders, and Gary in BBC One’s Not Going Out.

His other television roles include Lee in BBC One’s Ridley Road and Private Rhett Charlton in BBC One’s Our Girl.

Jake’s theatre credits include UK tours of Hair, Footloose and Friendsical. On television Jake has appeared on The X Factor, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Dancing On Ice, The Real Full Monty: On Ice and Hollyoaks.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.