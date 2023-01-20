Brad Pitt film Babylon is latest big movie at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus screening times

The big new arrival at the venue is Babylon, the new movie from Damien Chazelle, who was behind both La La Land and Whiplash.

The film stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt among others. It won awards at The Golden Globes and is expected to be nominated for the forthcoming Oscars.

As ever at the Arc, there is something to suit just about all cinematic tastes. This ranges from the Sam Mendes-directed Empire of Light, starring Olivia Colman and Toby Jones, to seeing Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto.

Toby Jones and Olivia Colman are among the stars in Empire Of Light, showing this week at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

There’s also I Wanna Dance With Somebody, telling the incredible life story of the late, great Whitney Houston, and the spectacular Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Film times for the week (Friday, January 20 to Thursday, January 26 – film times subject to change):

A Man Called Otto (15): Fri 14:30, Sat 13:10, Sun 13:35, Mon 14:50, Tue and Wed 14:45.

Avatar: The Way Of Water 3D (12A): Fri 13:15; Sat 13:20; Sun 13:40.

Avatar: The Way Of Water (12A): Fri 19:45;, Sat 16:05, 19:55; Sun 16:15, 19:25; Mon 19:45; Tue 19:50;

Wed 19:55; Thu 19:00.

Babylon (18): Fri 11:00, 11:40, 14:45, 17:00, 20:25; Sat 14:10, 17:10, 20:25; Sun 12:50, 16:10, 20:00; Mon 14:45, 17:00, 20:25; Tue and Wed 14:45, 17:00, 20:25; Thu 15:40, 19:30.

NT Live: The Crucible (12A): Thu 19:30

Kids Club: Lyle Lyle Crocodile (PG): Sat and Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: The Silent Twins (18): Thu 15:00

Empire Of Light (15): Fri 12:00, 15:00, 17:15, 20:30; Sat 11:45, 13:35, 20:30; Sun 13:15, 15:40, 20:20; Mon 14:55, 17:20, 20:35; Tue 15:10, 17:25, 20:35; Wed 15:05, 17:30, 20:30; Thu 15:30, 18:00.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (12A): Fri 17:30; Sat and Sun 17:25; Mon & Wed 17:35; Tues 17:40.

M3GAN (15): Fri 11:00, 18:05, 20:20; Sat 15:50, 18:05, 20:25; Sun 18:10, 20:30; Mon to Wed 14:40, 18:05, 20:15, Thu 15:00, 17:15, 20:30.

Matilda The Musical (PG): Sat and Sun 11:00.

Strange World (PG): Sat 11am; Sun 10:30 (relaxed sensory-friendly screening) and 11:20.

For more on what’s on at the venue, go to www.ArcCinema.co.uk

