News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
6 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
8 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
8 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
8 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
9 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Brass and voices to play Best of British concert in Kirkby

Newstead Brass and The Kirkby Chorus will combine at Kirkby’s Saint Wilfrid's Church on Sunday, April 23 to mark St George’s Day.

By Steve Eyley
Published 15th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Newstead Brass and The Kirkby Chorus will perform at a St George's Day concert in Kirkby.Newstead Brass and The Kirkby Chorus will perform at a St George's Day concert in Kirkby.
Newstead Brass and The Kirkby Chorus will perform at a St George's Day concert in Kirkby.

​Starting at 7pm,​ the Best of British-themed concert will end with performances of both Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.

Newstead Brass are currently Nottinghamshire’s highest ranked brass band, having won the North East Midlands Title in February followed by fifth place at the recent Midland Championships.

Their guest conductor for this event will be David Purkiss, who has selected a varied programme of popular and sacred music from charts, stage and screen to end with a 'Proms style' singalong in recognition of it being England’s patron saint day.

Most Popular

    The Kirkby Chorus is a choir set up after Covid to help improve mental health through the power of singing.

    Since then, the ensemble has gone from strength to strength with a growing local reputation including prizes at local music festivals.

    Tickets cost £5 (plus 30p booking fee) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/Newstead-Brass or can be reserved by calling/texting 07914 529936. Tickets will also be available on the door.

    Proceeds will support the activities of St Wilfrid's Church, Newstead Brass and The Kirkby Chorus.

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Tickets