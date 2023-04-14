Newstead Brass and The Kirkby Chorus will perform at a St George's Day concert in Kirkby.

​Starting at 7pm,​ the Best of British-themed concert will end with performances of both Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.

Newstead Brass are currently Nottinghamshire’s highest ranked brass band, having won the North East Midlands Title in February followed by fifth place at the recent Midland Championships.

Their guest conductor for this event will be David Purkiss, who has selected a varied programme of popular and sacred music from charts, stage and screen to end with a 'Proms style' singalong in recognition of it being England’s patron saint day.

The Kirkby Chorus is a choir set up after Covid to help improve mental health through the power of singing.

Since then, the ensemble has gone from strength to strength with a growing local reputation including prizes at local music festivals.

Tickets cost £5 (plus 30p booking fee) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/Newstead-Brass or can be reserved by calling/texting 07914 529936. Tickets will also be available on the door.

Proceeds will support the activities of St Wilfrid's Church, Newstead Brass and The Kirkby Chorus.