BSC Theatricals to hit stage for first time soon with some panto fun

See BSC Theatricals perform Dick Whittington soon

The Space at The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, November 24 to 27.

While 18-year-old Ben Bradley was completing the final year of his A-Levels this summer, he was already

plotting his future.Ben chose not to leave for university or theatre school and instead to follow his own, more local, path.He has invested some of his savings it in setting up his own Nottinghamshire-based theatre company - BSC Theatricals – which performs its first production later this month.

Ben is writer, director, producer and evil baddy.“It’s been full on for months but I’m so excited”, he explained. “Audiences are going to see a great looking show. We have beautiful sets, gorgeous costumes and a wonderful cast made up of really talented local

performers."The venue - the Squire Performing Arts Centre - is amazing. A modern 250-seat theatre in the centre of Nottingham that many local people will have not yet visited.

“The only thing amateur about our panto is that no one is getting paid. I’ve put my life savings on the

line to make this happen.”

Ben Bradley from Nottinghamshire-based BSC Theatricals

Ben’s ambitions lie beyond his own career development.

“I’ve set the company up with a purpose. Amid the laughter, magic, songs and dance we have a

mission. We want to open up opportunities for talented young performers and creatives and give

local people the chance, perhaps their first chance, to see great theatre.

Ben continued: “One thing I’m particularly proud of is that our Saturday matinee will be seen by a large group of children brought by charity Wishes 4 Kids. It’s exactly what I want to achieve.”

“My next plan is to create a summer mini tour of outdoor theatre. We’ll be announcing the details of that in the New Year. For now, all my focus is on entertaining audiences later this month.”

Dick Whittington runs at the Squire Performing Arts Centre in Arboretum Steet for five performances

from Wednesday, November 24, to Saturday, November 27.

Details: Tickets priced £13.50 are now on sale at www.bsctheatricals.co.uk/tickets

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.